More than $50,000 worth of vehicles, equipment and tools were stolen from Stockdale Farms near Bradford over the Fourth of July weekend.
Franklin County Sheriff Aaron Dodd confirmed his office was contacted regarding a theft at 1094 70th St. in rural Iowa Falls and about two miles west of Bradford in which a Ford truck, tandem axle trailer and a John Deere lawnmower were taken.
