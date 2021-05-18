The Iowa Falls Fire Department was paged to a rural barn fire at about 8:38 Monday morning. The barn at 19232 115th St. between Iowa Falls and Alden was fully engulfed when the IFFD arrived. Mutual aide was called to battle the blaze with the Alden Fire Department, North Hardin County E-Squad, Iowa Falls EMS, Iowa Falls Police Department and Hardin County Sheriff’s Office responding. Three other buildings were also damaged due to heat, including the home of Lance and Kelsey Barhite. IFFD Chief Scott Eisentrager said 21 IFFD and 11 AFD firefighters were on scene for approximately four-and-a-half hours. No injuries were reported and no cause has been found.
Barn lost in Monday fire
Corey Meints
