On Sunday, March 19, 32-year-old Reggie Clavin was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail on three charges: domestic abuse assault, impeding the flow of air/blood (an aggravated misdemeanor), disorderly conduct – abusive epithets/threatening gesture (a simple misdemeanor), and interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor).
Responding officers arrived to the scene on that Sunday, at around 1:55 p.m., at a home in Radcliffe and found Clavin, a Jewell resident, in an intoxicated state and "needing removed from the residence," according to the criminal complaint.
