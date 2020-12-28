Members of the cast of "Zero Hour" record their radio drama performance in the community are of the Iowa Falls Community Theatre. The cast - masked - gathered at social distances to record the show. It will air on KIFG 95.3 FM on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 7 and 8 p.m.
The audience of this year’s Iowa Falls Community Theatre production won’t have to travel far to attend. They won’t even have to leave their homes. Rather than presenting a staged piece, the theater has produced a radio show that will air next week.
“Zero Hour” is a science fiction play, adapted from a short story by Ray Bradbury, who’s best known for his novel “Fahrenheit 451.” The production was directed by Mike Rottink, a veteran of the Iowa Falls Community Theatre stage and a member of its board of directors.
