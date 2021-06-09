RAGBRAI PRE-RIDE
RAGBRAI "pre-riders" cruise into Iowa Falls over the Washington Avenue Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. The group rode from Fort Dodge to check the condition and safety of the roadways that will be ridden by thousands of cyclists on July 27.

 By Matthew Rezab

About 50 colorfully adorned RAGBRAI organizers and road testers rolled into Iowa Falls Tuesday afternoon to be greeted with beer from Timbukbrü and a cruise on the Scenic City Empress riverboat on the Iowa River.

The riders, or pre-riders in this case, are scouting the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa for the 16th consecutive year. They ride the route all the way across the state, just as thousands will do this July, to inspect the roads and inform each town's RIDE RIGHT Committee of any issues that can or need to be fixed. 

RAGBRAI Fort Dodge to Iowa Falls Day Map

The third day of RAGBRAI 2021 will take cyclists (and their support vehicles) from Fort Dodge to Iowa Falls, passing through five towns along the way.
RAGBRAI pre-riders found a spot in the shade at the Scenic City Empress Boat Club after their day of cycling from Fort Dodge to Iowa Falls on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

