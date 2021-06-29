Though new Met Theater manager Marina Lindsay isn't sure what movie will be on the big screen Friday, she does know it will be open for business for the first time since Covid forced its closure in November.
Met Theater owners Jack Whitesell (left) and his son, Patrick Whitesell (right) pose for a photo with film star Hugh Jackman at a reopening of the Met Theatre on Sept. 21, 2013. The Whitesells bought the theater this year and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars bringing it up to date to reopen it.
The Metropolitan Opera House and Theatre - simply The Met to most - has seen its share of ups and downs in its 122 years of entertaining. When Jack Whitesell and his family purchased it in 2013, the theater’s sometimes shaky existence seemed to be shored up.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure on Nov. 25. While it has been maintained ever since, the bright lights were kept off. Until this Friday when the curtain will again rise on the big screen. The movie that will be screened is yet to be determined.
(1) comment
This is the best news ever!
