On Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Solid Waste Disposal Commission's monthly meeting, Director Susan Engelking went through her director's report and listed off the most recent pricing updates for recyclables:
Cardboard dropped again to $35 per ton after being at a $40–70 price range during the SWDC's meeting in October
Newspaper was at $250 per ton, which remained the same as October's update.
Sorted office paper and white paper were $275, down $5
Mixed paper was at $20 a ton
Plastic remained the same at $40
Tin was between $110 and $125 (depending on the broker)
Magazines were $180 a ton, down $10
No updates were available on hardcover books or phonebooks
Plastic grocery bags were the same at $120 per ton
