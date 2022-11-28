Recyclable Market

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Solid Waste Disposal Commission's monthly meeting, Director Susan Engelking went through her director's report and listed off the most recent pricing updates for recyclables:

  1. Cardboard dropped again to $35 per ton after being at a $40–70 price range during the SWDC's meeting in October
  2. Newspaper was at $250 per ton, which remained the same as October's update.
  3. Sorted office paper and white paper were $275, down $5
  4. Mixed paper was at $20 a ton
  5. Plastic remained the same at $40
  6. Tin was between $110 and $125 (depending on the broker)
  7. Magazines were $180 a ton, down $10
  8. No updates were available on hardcover books or phonebooks
  9. Plastic grocery bags were the same at $120 per ton
  10. Shrink wrap was also at the $120 price
  11. Densified styrofoam had no update available 

