A Hardin County Solid Waste employee who was fired last year for keeping pornographic materials in his work area is not entitled to state unemployment benefits, a judge ruled late last month.
Tim Sprain, a 16-year employee of the county’s recycling center north of Eldora, was on vacation last August when the facility’s director, Susan Engelking, discovered approximately 12 pornographic videos and magazines in the area where Sprain sorted solid waste and recycling materials. When he returned to work on Aug. 17, Sprain was called into a meeting with his supervisor and Engelking, where they spoke with him about what she’d found. According to Engelking, Sprain admitted to possessing the materials, but said he’d found them “in a bunch” - not over time - and that he had not kept everything he found. Sprain, speaking during an April 13 unemployment benefits appeal hearing, denied ever making those statements.
