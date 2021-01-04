Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H Youth Development is offering a virtual facilitator training for the new workshop series, Mindful Teen: From Surviving to Thriving in a Busy World. The training will be Feb. 26, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Topics the participants of the Mindful Teen facilitator training will learn about include an introduction to mindfulness, supporting evidence and benefits of mindfulness, trauma-informed mindfulness, principles for communication, working with adolescents and resistance, mindful practices, and an overview of the in-person and virtual Mindful Teen program delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.