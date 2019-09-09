Two Smith-Gehrls Inc., employees pull the painting "Romsdahl Fjord in Norway" out of a packaging crate. The piece recently arrived back in Iowa Falls after undergoing a restoration process. A reception will unveil it to the public this weekend.
Marie Louise “Loulou” Kane, an art appraiser from Des Moines, was in Iowa Falls in January 2016 to appraise the value of a painting hanging in the Carnegie-Ellsworth Building. The painting - "Romsdahl Fjord in Norway" - was willed to the Carnegie-Ellsworth Library upon the death of Eugene Ellsworth in 1907. The Historical Society is having it appraised so it can be sent out for restoration.
One of the more beautiful relics left to the people of Iowa Falls by Eugene Ellsworth has been brought back to life, and is ready for a public unveiling later this month.
A large oil painting - “Romsdahl Fjord in Norway” by Helmsted - was left by Ellsworth to the people of Iowa Falls upon death in 1907. His will, which was published on the front page of the Iowa Falls Sentinel newspaper, noted that the “magnificent painting” purchased in Germany was to be left to the public library.
