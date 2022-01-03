Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Derek Johnson as a District Court judge in District 2B - which includes Hardin County - on Wednesday last week.
Johnson, of Fort Dodge, currently serves as an associate judge in District 2B. He was appointed to the bench in January of 2020 after working at a private practice from 1999 until 2004 when he became the Humboldt County attorney. He started the Derek Johnson Law Office after leaving county government in 2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.