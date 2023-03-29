River City Kids to perform this weekend

The River City Kids will be presenting “Haphazardly Ever After,” about a royal family that has two princes and two princesses that are very difficult to live with, said director and home school teacher Amy Stephenson. “The king and queen are at their wit’s end with their kids and want to marry them off or try to educate them or try different things,” she said, adding that king and queen decide to buy materials off the Enchanted Depot they saw on a commercial.
“We get to see several characters from the Enchanted Depot, and that’s kind of a neat scene,” Stephenson said. “When the supplies arrive there’s a little mix-up and chaos ensues. Things ends up differently then they thought they would, but they live happily ever after.”
