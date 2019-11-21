Gate #1 at Iowa Falls' hydroelectric dam (on the far right) couldn't be closed earlier this year because of a tree that became lodged in it this spring or summer. The river level was drawn down last month to remove the tree and conduct turbine work.
Until Wednesday afternoon, it seemed likely that the Iowa River through Iowa Falls would remain at its current drawn-down level through the winter, derailing many winter sports and all-but-canceling January’s Winter Rec Fest. But local opposition to the plans and a willingness by the hydroelectric dam’s owner to accommodate local needs changed those plans, and now the river will return to normal levels next month.
Iowa Falls Mayor Gene Newgaard said he heard rumors last week that Renewable World Energies – the Wisconsin-based company that owns the dam in Iowa Falls – was planning to keep the water level drawn down through the winter. The river was drawn down late last month to free a tree that had become lodged in one of the dam’s three gates and to perform maintenance on a hydro. Ryan Duhme, a regional manager with the company, said in August that the draw-down would last about a month. And Jon Garton, an engineer with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Dam Safety Program, reported the same in October. Garton said the DNR's Fisheries Bureau wanted the river level raised as soon as possible.
