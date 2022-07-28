Two employees at the Rural Iowa Waste Management Association will receive 7 percent wage increases after the board affirmed its decision on Wednesday.
The board included the 7 percent increase in the budget it passed in May, but needed to affirm the increase due to a request from its auditor. Last year the minutes showed a different increase than the budget, necessitating the affirmation.
