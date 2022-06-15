Rock Run Elementary fifth-graders will have more room to make music when they return to school in August. The building’s band room is getting a renovation that will open up the space to better accommodate the school’s growing instrumental music program.
The band room is located on the second floor of the 84-year-old Rock Run building. Until this summer it was comprised of a large practice space, an office and two small practice rooms. But as the program, which includes just fifth-graders at Rock Run, has grown and more students have chosen to participate, the space has become more cramped.
