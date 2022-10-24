On Wednesday, Oct. 19, a two-car collision occurred at the intersection of the one-way Iowa Street and two-way Stevens Street, right outside the Center for the Performing Arts.
When police arrived at the scene, both drivers, 45-year-old Shannon Draman and 18-year-old Liliana Sanchez Macias, were out of the vehicles and walking around. No severe injuries were sustained by either woman, but both were transported to Hansen Family Hospital by private means.
