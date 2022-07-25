The Iowa Falls City Council officially approved the purchase of a garbage truck and a street sweeper at last Wednesday's special meeting, while tabling approval of a bid for three new boilers at the library.
The bids for both vehicles came in well under estimate and will be paid for out of Street and Sanitation CIP funds previously approved in this year's budget. The city will pay $161,150 for a 2023 Freightliner M2 garbage truck. The budget estimate for that vehicle was $180,000. The original cost of the truck was almost $210,000, but a $48,000 trade in an old truck brought the cost down.
