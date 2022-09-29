Scallons named to 4-H Hall of Fame

Joe and Linda Scallon have been huge supporters of Franklin County 4-H since 1997. Joe was a club leader of Lee's Fighting Midgets from 1997 through 2009. He was able to offer his members the experience of raising and caring for hogs at his farm and in turn these members were able to show the animals at the county fair. Through his leadership, his club members also got involved with woodworking through club workshops. One year each of his members made and exhibited a wood desk. What an impression that made when over a dozen desks of different colors and finishes were delivered to the Exhibits Building that year!
Once Joe and Linda acquired an egg-laying facility, they donated cases of farm-fresh eggs to our county 4-H food stand each year during the Franklin County Fair. They have also donated to the renovations of the 4-H food stand over the last several years.
