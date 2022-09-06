An estimated 220 vehicles - cars and trucks, and even a few motorcycles, tractors and fire trucks - lined the Washington Ave. business district on Monday for the 25th Annual Scenic City Cruisers and Iowa Falls Lions Club Labor Day Car Show. The threat of rain may have kept some classic vehicles at home, but people turned out to enjoy what showed up.
Best of Show winner was Norm Anderson of Webster City and his 1970 Chevelle.
