The Iowa Falls Fire Department is already in the planning stages for the 2022 and 2023 Iowa Firefighters Association conventions. According to Jason Barrick - third assistant chief with the IFFD and vice-president on the Association Board - the event could bring 2,500 to 3,000 people to the community.
Manchester hosted the 2019 Iowa Firefighters Association Convention, and the campground site was built at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. The Iowa Falls Fire Department already has a farmland lease agreement in place for three years, to start building the campground site in Iowa Falls.
Hosting the annual Iowa Firefighters Association Convention is no small task, but it’s one the Iowa Falls Fire Department is ready to take on.
The news was announced earlier this month that Iowa Falls will host the 2022 and 2023 conventions, which gather fire departments from across the state. The multi-day event features equipment demonstrations, competitions and drills, a golf tournament, parade and vendors. All told, Jason Barrick - third assistant chief with the IFFD and vice president on the state association board - said the conventions offer an opportunity for departments to come together and celebrate the services they provide.
