Pictured are: front row: Marianne Gatton, George Jackson, Mary Hedrick, Ruth Anderson, Wanda Kastner, Jim Tripp; back row: Scenic Living Communities Activity Director Carol Lambert, Activity Assistant Julie Walker, caretaker Bill Bonin, Iowa Falls Park and Recreation Director Karlie Niedert, Larry Richtsmeier, Linda Manske, Activity Assistant Theresa Gebhardt, Pat Barhite, and Activity Assistant Lori Eighmey.
The week of July 12, Scenic Living Communities (SLC) paired up with the Iowa Falls Parks and Recreation Department to replace the dilapidated bird houses that surround Iowa Falls’ Sunnyside Park during their National Skilled Care Nursing Week, themed “Cultivating Kindness.”
After the new SLC Activity Assistant Lori Eighmey saw the need for the bird house replacement on a dog park visit, she thought it would be a good idea for the activities team to tackle.
