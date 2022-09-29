Schrad placed on administrative leave
Anthony Schrad was hired April 20, 2021 as Police Chief in Eldora.

A press release from the City of Eldora on Sept. 29 states Eldora Police Chief Anthony Schrad has been placed on administrative leave. No other information is available at this time.

