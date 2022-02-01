Members of the Webster City Area Chamber of Commerce and city officials, joined representatives of Scooter’s Coffee in Webster City recently for a ribbon cutting ceremony. Franchise owner Carrie Christo maneuvered the large pair of scissors to cut the ribbon. Standing alongside was Steve Leasure, vice president of franchise operations for Scooter’s Coffee. Leisure said the drive-through coffee shop is Christo’s first store but she is already in the process of opening her second which will be located in Iowa Falls. (Daily Freeman-Journal photo by Anne Blankenship)
It hasn’t been a well-kept secret, but Scooter’s Coffee officials made it official: the chain is building one of its coffee shops in Iowa Falls.
Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its drive-thru coffee and pastries, will soon close on purchased of the lot at the southwest corner of Oak Street and Rocksylvania Avenue. The building on the property is currently the site of the laundromat that recently announced its closure, and a golfing goods store. Both must be out of the building by Feb. 12.
