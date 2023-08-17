Announced on July 31, Scooter's Coffee revealed that they'll be taking their talents to Texas as the newest sponsor for the Frisco Bowl, one of college football's more recognizable bowl games. Played in Frisco, Texas, the Frisco Bowl will now be the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl after a multi-year agreement was officially wrapped up in July.
"We are excited to welcome Scooter's Coffee as the new title sponsor of the Frisco Bowl. Their focus on people and quality aligns perfectly with our mission of providing a positive and memorable postseason college football experience for traveling teams, fans, and the local community," stated Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events, which owns and operates the Frisco Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.