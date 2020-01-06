Items seized during execution of the Jan. 4 search warrant include: 10.2 grams of methamphetamine, 8.11 grams of marijuana, glass pipes and bongs, syringes, a grinder, a scale, multiple plastic bags, a notebook, SD cards and several cell phones.
An Iowa Falls man was arrested on Saturday after a search of a home and vehicle turned up methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
According to a press release issued by the Ackley Police Department, 49-year-old Burt Shane Broten, was arrested on Saturday after the search of a trailer at 23102 Hwy D15 Trailer #3 in rural Iowa Falls, and a vehicle at Tri-Rinse in Ackley. The press release states that the following items were found: 10.2 grams of methamphetamine, 8.11 grams of marijuana, glass pipes and bongs, syringes, a grinder, a scale, multiple plastic bags, a notebook, SD cards and several cell phones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.