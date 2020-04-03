An Iowa Falls man convicted of distributing drugs to a minor and third-degree sexual abuse was sentenced to up to 35 years in prison earlier this week.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Joseph Ricardo Cruz Cordero will serve a 25-year and 10-year sentences consecutively. Cruz Cordero was convicted in February of having sex with a 15-year-old girl and giving her marijuana last July.
