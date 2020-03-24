What the Eldora-New Providence School Board approved earlier Monday, the Hubbard-Radcliffe Board did as well that night. With the moves, both districts’ hourly employees are assured of getting paid through the duration of the mandated school closure – a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The Iowa Association of School Boards developed a Pandemic Response & Emergency Suspension of Policy Resolution, which allows the district to make decisions and react to the issues school districts are facing during this current pandemic. The resolution assures pay all hourly staff through Sunday, April 12.
