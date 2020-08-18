Parole has been denied for an Ackley couple each serving 30-year prison sentences after being found guilty of multiple counts of child endangerment and kidnapping last year.
According to documents from the Iowa Board of Parole, 32-year-old Alex Craig Shadlow and 41-year-old Traci Lynn Tyler were each denied parole in July. The couple is in jail because they were accused of abusing Shadlow's then 8-year-old son by locking him in an enclosed, concrete-floored 6-foot-by-6-foot area for nine or more hours every night. The boy was also not allowed to use the bathroom. A makeshift toilet made of a small tin coffee can was placed in the enclosure. This went on for at least 30 nights from July to September of 2017.
