Members of Grant and Tipton townships were on hand to hear about the proposed budget at Monday's Hubbard City Council. They, along with the City share financial responsibility for fire services. Their shares increased some $4,700 from last year. Also present were members of the Hubbard Fire Department who shared their wish list for future expenses.
Township Trustees gathered at city Hall in Hubbard to review fiscal year 2021-22 expenditures and discuss FY23-24 budgets for fire and ambulance service. While the meeting was informational only, some trustees were concerned by the increase in their share of the bill.
Each year, the Townships of Grant and Tipton shared the expense of operating the Fire services with the City. The three-way split covered the $49,032.81 bill. In addition to the $16,344.27 each paid, all three kicked in an additional $3,000 to put in the fire department reserves.
