A Sheffield man was arrested at Eagle Park southeast of Iowa Falls last week after a state conservation officer allegedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession.
According to court documents, 36-year-old Kyle David O'Connor has been charged with possession of a controlled substance - third or subsequent offense. That crime is a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
