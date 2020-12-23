A man shot and killed near Dows on Dec. 14 has been identified by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Aaron Dodd confirmed that 39-year-old Daniel Lloyd Belt was found dead in a residence in the 400 block of 120th Street in rural Dows after a 911 call reported a shooting at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.
