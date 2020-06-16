No one was injured when a vehicle jumped the curve and hit a street sign in front of the Metropolitan Opera House Theatre Tuesday afternoon.
Police and firefighters said they responded to the scene around 5:15 p.m. and no one needed medical attention. A City sign was damaged in the incident. No charges were filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
