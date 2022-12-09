On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Iowa Falls Police Department responded to a call near 808 Siloam Avenue for what was described as a verbal altercation between two women. What appeared to be a fender bender at the scene was, in actuality, the sister and girlfriend of Iowa Falls native Daniel J. Maine arguing in the driveway.
Iowa Falls Police Chief Josh Nelson was the responding officer and arrested the 33-year-old Maine after de-escalating the outside scene and realizing the man was inside the 808 Siloam residence. Maine was arrested Wednesday on three Hardin County warrants — all three were for revocation after violations while on probation — and one Wright County warrant.
