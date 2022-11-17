Snowfall leads to Washington bridge collision

In the first bigger snowing event of the 2022-2023 winter, a car crash occurred on the Washington Avenue bridge on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 15. At around 8 a.m., Iowa Falls Police and Iowa Falls Fire and EMS responded to the bridge, where a black Ford Fusion traveling east into Iowa Falls hit a westbound white Buick Enclave SUV head-on in the opposite lane.
After questioning both involved parties, police determined that the driver of the Fusion, a female minor, had slipped left into the oncoming lane to avoid hitting the back of a school bus that was stopping. The icy road conditions made a safer and timely stop more difficult, resulting in the Fusion veering to dodge the bus. There wasn't heavy accumulation, but snowfall had made for sloppy and slicker streets on the roadways.
