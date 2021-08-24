Calkins Nature Area recently welcomed Mr. Tundra, a snowy owl who wound up at Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Center with a broken wing. He’s healed now, but cannot return to the wild, so Calkins is his home.
Mr. Tundra, the newest resident at Calkins Nature Area’s wildlife display, looks different from other owls in the display and those found in Iowa. Differences include the feathers over his beak and the feathers over his legs and feet.
