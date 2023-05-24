Social Club receives signage grant

Hardin County Economic Development Director Deb Crosser spoke to the Hardin County Board of Supervisors at their Monday meeting and announced that the Eldora Social Club had received a Community Betterment Match Grant.
“The Economic Development Department has a signage grant program where a new business who updates their signage has the opportunity to submit an application for economic development for the improvement of that signage,” Crosser said, adding that the grant is up to $500. “We are awarding the Eldora Social Club on their new signage which they completed this past winter.”
