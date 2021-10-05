Due to the North Iowa Cedar League volleyball tournament on Tuesday and Thursday this week, there have been some changes to the schedule for South Hardin’s homecoming festivities.
Each day there will be dress up themes. Tuesday it’s Decades Day; Wednesday is Cartoon Character Day; Thursday is Class Color Day and Friday is School Spirit Day.
