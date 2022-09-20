The 2022 South Hardin Homecoming Court includes King candidates (left to right) Justin Gethman, Jake Teske, Levi Mannetter, Josh Vander Wilt and Colton McDonald. Queen candidates include (left to right): Ellie Anderson, Diep Nguyen, Grace Cable, Miranda Cheville and Jaiden Roy.
This week is South Hardin’s annual homecoming festivities with activities kicking off today.
The dress up theme for Tuesday is Future Career and there will be a school-wide kahoot (game-based learning), the final vote for king and queen and jersey bidding. On Wednesday, the dress up theme is generations and jersey bidding continues. Thursday’s dress is formal versus pajama. Coronation will take place at 7 p.m. with class games to follow. Friday’s theme is school spirit.
