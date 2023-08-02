Dr. Adam Zellmer, Superintendent of South Hardin Schools, released a video through the Eldora-New Providence Elementary's Facebook page on July 31, announcing that the lower level renovations — an ongoing project for several months — had hit a snag and was going to cause a minor change to the upcoming school year's calendar. In short, Zellmer stated the start of the 2023-2024 school year is being pushed back by two days.
"Any of you that have been involved with renovations, remodels, or building something new, know that sometimes there's unforeseen circumstances and delays. Unfortunately, with our E-NP Elementary renovation project, we have seen a few of those delays, and because of that, we're going to have to start school two days later than we had anticipated," Zellmer confirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.