Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Grassley has formally announced his intention to seek re-election in a statement released on Monday.
Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford first elected to a House seat in 2006, currently represents District 50 which includes the northern half of Hardin County. Grassley will be vying for a new district in 2022 - District 57 - because the Legislature approved the redistricting map proposed by the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency last week. He would no longer represent Hardin County. Instead, his district would consist of all of Butler County and the western part of Bremer County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.