A Steamboat Rock man caught with an ounce of methamphetamine last spring was found guilty of three drug charges by a jury on Wednesday. He also picked up another felony charge when jail staff allegedly found marijuana on him at the Hardin County Jail.
According to court records, the jury found 56-year-old James Jonathan Ryan guilty of possession of methamphetamine - intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug stamp and possession of marijuana. Those charges stem from his arrest on March 2 after Hardin County Deputy Josh Nelson executed a traffic stop of a Chrysler 300 with no license plates traveling eastbound on Market St. in Steamboat Rock around 7:30 a.m.
(0) comments
