Rock Run Elementary School’s gaga ball pit is a popular place on school days. It’s also the place to be for students in the district’s After School Program, which is pursuing DHS certification this fall. Above, After School Program students Rory Reifschneider, Josiah Gehling and Landon Ries compete for a win in the pit.
The Iowa Falls School District, when faced with a negative balance - and possible closure - of a popular After School Program, went all in earlier this year. As of this fall, the program will become a certified child care center with the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS). It’s a step that not only allows the district to charge more for those who attend the program in an effort to make it financially solvent, but it implements rules that make it a safer place for students and staff.
The Iowa Falls district has operated an After School Program for years. It is run separately from the district – tax money cannot be used to pay staff or buy supplies – but serves students and families who are enrolled in the local schools.
