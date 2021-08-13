The Steamboat Rock Dam will be removed, most likely starting next summer. The plan will mitigate the safety hazard of the dam, restore fish passage, improve fish habitat throughout the river, and reduce the risk of flooding at Pine Ridge Park
The Steamboat Rock Dam, located on the Iowa River, will be removed in order to mitigate the safety hazard of the dam, restore fish passage, improve fish habitat throughout the river, and reduce the risk of flooding at Pine Ridge Park.
The Iowa Department of Natural resources began contemplating removing the 80-plus-year-old dam in 2019. Four possible courses of action were laid out at a public meeting was held at the Steamboat Rock Boat Club in November of 2019. The four "alternatives" as the DNR and engineers called them, included doing nothing; building rock arch rapids; dam removal with structuring; and full dam removal.
