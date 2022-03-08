A Union man already facing a number of felony and other charges is now accused of second-degree burglary as well.
According to court records, 34-year-old Justin Franklin Steelman was arrested on March 4 after Eldora Police were notified of a fight in progress to 1114 Edgington Ave. Upon arrival, the officer found Steelman walking away from the residence. When he ordered Steelman back to the yard he observed Steelman was covered in blood and had a large laceration on his left hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.