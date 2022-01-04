A vacant downtown Alden building experienced significant damage following a mid-December storm. Several bricks on the west side of the property - owned by Matt Jaques - were dislodged and fell to the ground. An engineering firm is studying the building - located at 1124 Water St. - to determine if further action needs to be taken.
Due to brick damage caused by high winds during a mid-December storm, the Alden City Council deemed a downtown area building to be dangerous during a special meeting last month.
Alden business owner Darcie Jass, who owns a beauty solon directly west of the Alden City Hall, brought the issue to council members. The building next to Jass's business - owned by Matt Jaques - experienced excessive damage during the wind storm. A large number or bricks were dislodged from the side of the structure and fell to the ground.
