Student mural honors Iowa Falls icons

Riverbend Middle School seventh-grader Kade Fritz paints a depiction of the Calkins Nature Area prairie as part of a mural along Union Street in Iowa Falls. The project was part of an art class project led by teacher Chelsie Meyer.
Abigail Harken, a soon-to-be eighth-grader at Riverbend Middle School, paints part of a mural along Union Street in Iowa Falls on Saturday, Aug. 15. The mural was designed by Riverbend students as part of teacher Chelsie Meyer's art class.
Riverbend Middle School art teacher Chelsie Meyer (right) talks with soon-to-be-seventh-graders Gabrielle Stauffer (left) and Ivy McWherter. The girls designed a mural for the retaining wall along Union Street in Iowa Falls as part of Meyer's art class at the middle school.
The Union Street mural is almost complete - just in need of some finishing touches. It was designed by seventh-graders Gabrielle Stauffer and Ivy McWherter as part of a sixth-grade art class with teacher Chelsie Meyer.
A dozen gallons of paint, 15 hours of volunteer work and some pre-teen creativity transformed a forgotten, graffitied concrete retaining wall into a work of art last week.
Iowa Falls’ newest mural was the latest in a series of public art pieces designed and installed by students in Chelsie Meyer’s art class at Riverbend Middle School. The idea for the mural – on the retaining wall along Union Street, leading from River Street to the middle school – came from local resident Francis Fritz.
