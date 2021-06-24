Some 20 to 25 firefighters from Alden, Buckeye, Iowa Falls and Williams, along with personnel from Iowa Falls EMS, Hardin County E-Squad and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire at Innovative Ag Services just south of Alden on Wednesday afternoon. A stockpile of sulfur, requiring foam, had ignited in the fertilizer building. Alden Chief Brandon Gehrke said the call came in around 1:45 p. with emergency personnel on scene about two hours. He added that damage was minimal, mainly loss of product. There were no injuries and no structural damage.
Sulfur fire at Alden IAS
- By Corey Meints
Corey Meints
