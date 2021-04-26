The police chief of Sumner, Iowa, was arrested and charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated last week in Hardin County.
According to court records, 41-year-old Chad Ryan Koch was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 on Sunday, April 18 when the Hardin County Sheriff's Department received a report at about 10:35 p.m. of a grey SUV that almost entered the ditch and narrowly missed hitting another vehicle.
