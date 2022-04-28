Jody Mesch, Hardin County Buildings and Grounds supervisor (top left) and Matt Kane, owner of Matt Kane Construction, explain the plans for the bathroom renovations in the courthouse basement to supervisors Lance Granzow and Renee McClellan on Wednesday.
The Hardin County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to accept more than $3.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds (ARPA) at its Wednesday meeting, more than $56,200 of which will be used to remodel and reassign the basement bathrooms in the courthouse.
The board has already used ARPA funds for multiple purposes, including a UV sanitation device for the jail, an online permit system, an air filtration system for the Property Management Department, a sewer system at the Boat Club in Steamboat Rock and other projects.
