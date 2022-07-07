The Hubbard Swimming Pool has been closed since 2020. Plans to replace it took a big step forward Monday night as the Hubbard City Council approved measures securing bonds to pay the difference between what is raised and the remainder of the estimated $2.5 million project.
The Hardin County Board of Supervisors approved a provisional $25,000 loan to allow the Hubbard pool project to be eligible for a $500,000 grant.
Hubbard Mayor Marshall Simmerman told the board on Wednesday that the project is eligible for an Iowa Community Attraction and Tourism Grant that could bring in between $300,000 and $500,000, but grant eligibility requires contributions from the county and the community. The loan is contingent on a grant being awarded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.